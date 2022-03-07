FORECAST: Flooding rain changing to snow through today

CLEVELAND — Hopefully you enjoyed the weekend! The 70s are gone... we're back to talking about cold & snow.

Plan on a SOAKER to kick off the work week. It'll be rain most of today but as temps dive this afternoon, rain changes to snow. Plan on slushy snow, maybe heavy at times, through the night. Most spots will stay under 1" with areas down wind of Lake Erie up to 2". That's enough for slick roads.

We're holding near freezing so make sure you're planning ahead and treating anything wet as ice as temps drop. Especially early Tuesday.

We're back in the 40s Wednesday & Thursday before Friday's rain. Plan on another rain to snow storm heading into the weekend.

Rain builds in overnight & lasts much of Monday AM

Much colder Monday and Tuesday

Rain to light snow late Monday

Few snow showers linger early Tuesday

Drying out Wednesday with near normal temps

Monday: Rain likely early transitioning to snow late. Colder.| High: 36º

Tuesday: Lingering snow showers early. Still chilly. | High: 35º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temperatures near normal. | High: 46º

Thursday: Stays dry. Seasonable.| High: 45º

