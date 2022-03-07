FORECAST: Flooding rain changing to snow through today

CLEVELAND — Hopefully you enjoyed the weekend! The 70s are gone... we're back to talking about cold & snow.
Plan on a SOAKER to kick off the work week. It'll be rain most of today but as temps dive this afternoon, rain changes to snow. Plan on slushy snow, maybe heavy at times, through the night. Most spots will stay under 1" with areas down wind of Lake Erie up to 2". That's enough for slick roads.
We're holding near freezing so make sure you're planning ahead and treating anything wet as ice as temps drop. Especially early Tuesday.
We're back in the 40s Wednesday & Thursday before Friday's rain. Plan on another rain to snow storm heading into the weekend.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Rain builds in overnight & lasts much of Monday AM
- Much colder Monday and Tuesday
- Rain to light snow late Monday
- Few snow showers linger early Tuesday
- Drying out Wednesday with near normal temps
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Rain likely early transitioning to snow late. Colder.| High: 36º
Tuesday: Lingering snow showers early. Still chilly. | High: 35º
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with temperatures near normal. | High: 46º
Thursday: Stays dry. Seasonable.| High: 45º
