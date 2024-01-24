Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Fog fading as rain rolls in

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
slot0.jpg
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 05:23:04-05

CLEVELAND — No more ice or snow for a while. Now, we focus on rain for the next several days.

Wednesday looks wet, with about half an inch of rain moving in during the day. Grab the rain gear! These rain showers last for the next 2 days off and on. May even work in some downpours. The additional rain helping melt the snowpack could lead to some minor flooding. We will also monitor local rivers for any ice jam flooding potential!

The water held in the snowpack plus a solid 1" of rain will take a while to soak in or run off. We're pushing almost 50º, but finding dry time to enjoy it will be tough.

We're back to more seasonable temps this weekend with another shot at snow early next week.

What To Expect:

  • Foggy Wednesday morning
  • Showers rolling in
  • 50s Wednesday
  • Cooler in spots Thursday
  • Flooding possible

Daily Breakdown

Wednesday: Warmer with widespread rain.| High: 52º

Thursday: Soaked with more mild air.| High: 42º

Friday: Lingering showers.| High: 42º

Saturday: Rain returning late. | High: 41º

Sunday: Rain changing to snow. | High: 37º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018