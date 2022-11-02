FORECAST: Fog fading into a beautifully bright, warmer Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Foggy mornings but by the afternoon, sunshine and warm temps will make it all worth it. Give yourself extra time to get from point A to B this morning. Dense Fog Advisories in effect until 10am this morning.
After the fog fades, sunshine dominates. Other than a few high clouds this afternoon we're bright & warm. Looking at highs in the upper 60s with lower 70s tomorrow into the weekend. Get out and enjoy it!
Rain returns Sunday but we're holding the warmth into next week.
What To Expect:
- More patchy dense fog
- Big warmth late week
- Highs back into the 70s
- More sunshine mid-week
- Next chance for rain is Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: Drier & Warmer.| High: 67º
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 69º
Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 72º
Saturday: More clouds. Windy & warm.| High: 75º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Scattered showers.| High: 68º
