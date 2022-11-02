FORECAST: Fog fading into a beautifully bright, warmer Wednesday

CLEVELAND — Foggy mornings but by the afternoon, sunshine and warm temps will make it all worth it. Give yourself extra time to get from point A to B this morning. Dense Fog Advisories in effect until 10am this morning.

After the fog fades, sunshine dominates. Other than a few high clouds this afternoon we're bright & warm. Looking at highs in the upper 60s with lower 70s tomorrow into the weekend. Get out and enjoy it!

Rain returns Sunday but we're holding the warmth into next week.

What To Expect:

More patchy dense fog

Big warmth late week

Highs back into the 70s

More sunshine mid-week

Next chance for rain is Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Drier & Warmer.| High: 67º

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm.| High: 69º

Friday: Clouds thicken. Warm.| High: 72º

Saturday: More clouds. Windy & warm.| High: 75º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Scattered showers.| High: 68º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: