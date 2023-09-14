FORECAST: Foggy mornings, sunny afternoons and GREAT temps ahead

CLEVELAND — Sun taking over after this morning fog fades away. Plan on a GREAT day with temps in the upper 60s to near 70s. We'll hit 70s Friday but only after an even cooler night. Some spots inland and away from cities may dip into the 30s! I'm talking about the coolest night so far this season.
Temperatures gradually increase a couple degrees over the next few days, but will continue to be below average for this time of the year. High pressure will keep us dry for the next several days. The next shot for rain looks to be on Sunday with our next system.
What To Expect:
- Morning fog in spots
- Tons of afternoon sun
- Feeling like fall
- Nice late week rebound
- Scattered rain Sunday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: Drier, but stays cool. | High: 68º
Friday: Sunny & nice. | High: 70º
Saturday: Sunny & nice. PM Clouds. | High: 72º
Sunday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 69º
