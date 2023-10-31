FORECAST: Freeze Warning tonight, First Flakes for Halloween Evening

CLEVELAND — Halloween starts off with some sunshine and chilly highs in the lower and middle 40s during the day. An Alberta Clipper low-pressure system will slide southeast into Ohio by evening and bring our first snowflakes for most of us and the first accumulating snow for some (mainly in the snowbelt). Snow totals of a trace to 1 inch can be expected across Northern Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with spots in the primary and secondary snow belts totaling 1-3 inches (a couple of spots could go higher). We might even hear some thunder with any heaviest snowbands that comes in off the lake Tuesday night. The warmer lake will keep a slushy mix for areas along the immediate lakeshore. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Wednesday morning. A few flurries and light rain showers could linger into Wednesday afternoon downwind of Lake Erie.

After Wednesday, we rebound. Looking for temps in the 50s with sun closer to the weekend.

What To Expect:



Staying cold today & Wednesday

Rain & snow overnight

Lake effect Wednesday (accums possible east)

Clearing/warming late week

Daily Breakdown:

Halloween: Sunshine before our clipper arrives, mix late.| High: 42º

Wednesday: Lake effect rain & snow. | High: 41º

Thursday: More sunshine but still chilly. | High: 51º

Friday: Brighter and much warmer. | High: 55º

Saturday: Looking GREAT with more clouds late.| High: 59º

