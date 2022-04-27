Watch
FORECAST: Freezing Temps + Few Flakes

cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
freeze
Posted at 5:46 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 06:04:45-04

CLEVELAND — Brrr!! Temperatures will be very cold and scattered snow showers will be likely throughout Wednesday. Snow is most likely in our primary and secondary snow belts, mainly northern and eastern communities. Accumulation looks to be less than 1'' for most with isolated higher amounts.

Meantime, it will be getting mostly clear tonight and into Thursday morning. This will result in EVEN colder temperatures. A Freeze warning has been issued for the entire area from 10 PM Wednesday through 9 AM Thursday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants and pipes from the cold!

It will stay chilly until the end of the work week. Stay warm! Temperatures do rebound back to the 60s this weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Chill Lingers
  • Isolated Snow Lingers on Wednesday
  • Gradually warming up
  • Milder Weekend with some rain

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Light rain/snow mix possible. Even colder. | High: 39º

Thursday: Sunny skies & chilly. | High: 47º

Friday: Cloud/sun mix. Milder. | High: 55º

Saturday: Increasing clouds. Isolated showers late. | High: 60º

Sunday: AM showers. Isolated PM drops. Mild. | High: 67º

