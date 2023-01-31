FORECAST: Frigid end to the month

CLEVELAND — Snow will gradually slip southeast and out of the area tonight. Most of us will be dry by midnight. Arctic air sneaks in by sunrise with low temperatures in the teens and wind chills single digits.

Look for a little sunshine on Tuesday, especially during the afternoon. But temperatures aren't going to budge much above 20 degrees during the afternoon. So prepare for COLD!

Temperatures will moderate a bit by midweek with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Then, another shot of arctic air will dive into Northern Ohio for Friday and Saturday. Friday's highs will hang in the teens. By Saturday morning, low temperatures will settle into the single digits with wind chills below zero!

What To Expect:

Snow ending

Cold lows early Tuesday in the teens

Highs struggle to near 20 on Tuesday

Slow rebound midweek

Back to bitter cold Friday & Saturday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Peeks of sunshine. Colder! | High: 19º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Cold & dry. | High: 29º

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers.| High: 37º

Friday: Few snow showers. Colder again. | High: 19º

Saturday: Still cold. Looking dry. | High: 30º

Sunday: Warming up. Still cloudy. | High: 43º

