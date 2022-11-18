FORECAST: Frigid temps and Winter Storm Watches for the weekend

CLEVELAND — We have skipped December and gone right into mid-January weather-wise! While the heavy lake effect snow squalls are pointed at Buffalo New York for the next several days, Northern Ohio will see its share of impactful Winter Weather.

A weak cold front will cross the area this morning. Scattered snow showers are possible with the front on Friday. A burst or 2 of moderate snow could give you a quick 1 inch or so of snow during the day. Most of us, though, will see less. We are keeping an eye on a heavy snow squall out over Lake Erie. The southern edge of that squall could brush the shoreline communities of Lake and Ashtabula Counties and deposit up to 3 inches of snow in a narrow band there. Highs on Friday will stay stuck in the lower 30s. Winds will be blustery between 15 & 25 mph.

Arctic air settles in for the rest of the weekend. Saturday stays partly cloudy, windy and dry with highs in the lower 30s. Another cold front arrives Saturday night, setting the stage for scattered snow and even more lake effect squalls for Sunday. You could see enough snow to shovel where squalls persist Sunday.

Winds could gust to near 40 mph Saturday night, Sunday, Sunday night and Monday. Wind chills Saturday morning will drop into the single digits. Wind chills by Sunday morning could drop below zero! Time to layer up!

Stay warm everyone.

What To Expect:

Even colder this weekend

A few snow showers on Friday

Scattered snow late Saturday into Sunday

Cold highs near 30 degrees this weekend

Wind gusts between 25 & 40 mph Saturday thru Monday

Single digit wind chills Saturday morning

Chills below zero Sunday morning!

Heavy squalls possible east of Cleveland Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Even colder. | High: 33º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Windy & Cold.| High: 31º

Sunday: ALERT: Very windy! Gusts to near 40 mph. Wind chills below zero at times. Staying cold scattered snow and squalls.| High: 28º

Monday: ALERT: Wind gusts to near 40 mph. Wind chills below zero at times. Some sunshine. | High: 42º

Tuesday: Much brighter and warmer. | High: 48º

