FORECAST: Frigid Weekend

CLEVELAND — WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect thru 10 am for parts of Northern Ohio as bitter cold Arctic air in the area. We are waking up to temperatures in the single digits and sub-zero wind chills. Highs on Saturday will struggle back into the middle teens. Keep the layers handy and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the weekend.
Sunday will also be a chilly day with a quick moving clipper sliding through the region bringing light snow to NE Ohio. Accumulation looks to be less than an inch for most of the area.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Frigid start to the weekend
- Some sunshine Saturday
- Cold highs in the teens
- Few snow showers on Sunday
- Milder weather to start the week
DETAILED FORECAST
Saturday: Some sun. Very cold! | High: 16º
Sunday: Clouds increase. Few snow showers. | High: 28º
Monday: Partly sunny. Slightly Warmer. | High: 32º
Tuesday: Rain Late. Mild. | High: 45º
Wednesday: Scattered rain/snow showers. Cloudy. | High: 34º
Thursday: Mix to snow likely. Getting colder again.| High: 28º
