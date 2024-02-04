FORECAST: Frosty morning but milder afternoon

CLEVELAND — It is frosty and frigid this morning! But we will be milder later. Sunday will feature more sunshine and pleasant conditions for February. Highs will once again be in the 40s, with areas towards the south reaching the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday afternoon.

The trend of quiet and mild will linger into the new work week, as temperatures will top off in the low to mid-40s in Cleveland on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will then reach the upper 40s to near 50 on Wednesday, along with more sunshine. We should get into the mid-50s by Thursday.

Clouds will begin to return by Thursday into next weekend. Might need to find the rain gear once again by Friday, as our next shot for wet weather looks to move in and linger into Saturday.

What To Expect:



Sunny Sunday

Range of temps (warmer south)

Slightly above average temps next week

Rain holds off until the end of the workweek

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: Sunny Sunday. Slightly above average. | High: 41º

Monday: More sunshine. | High: 40º

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild. | High: 42º

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Warmer. | High: 49º

Thursday: More clouds and warmth. | High: 56º

Friday: Rain returns. Not as warm. | High: 53º

