FORECAST: Frosty nights followed by sunny afternoon

Cleveland Weather from News 5
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 03, 2022
CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! Doo-Doo Doodoo... (Like the Beatles said)

Sunshine helping the rebound! Frosty in a few spots but not many. Tonight, even more of us wake up frosty. The afternoons are so nice though. Lots of sunshine and a nice rebound. Low 60s today and Tuesday but we're pushing near 70 Wednesday. That's back to where we're supposed to be. More seasonable. It only lasts 2 days though because rain late Thursday drops temps EVEN COLDER this weekend. Some may not even see 60º... 50s for highs!

What To Expect:

  • Frosty nights ahead
  • Sunny afternoons
  • More seasonable mid-week
  • Rainy late week

Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Nothing but sun, and cool temps. | High: 61º

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Seventies!! | High: 72º

Thursday: PM showers. | High: 71º

Friday: Scattered (lake effect) showers. MUCH COLDER! | High: 52º

