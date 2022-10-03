FORECAST: Frosty nights followed by sunny afternoon

CLEVELAND — Here comes the sun! Doo-Doo Doodoo... (Like the Beatles said)

Sunshine helping the rebound! Frosty in a few spots but not many. Tonight, even more of us wake up frosty. The afternoons are so nice though. Lots of sunshine and a nice rebound. Low 60s today and Tuesday but we're pushing near 70 Wednesday. That's back to where we're supposed to be. More seasonable. It only lasts 2 days though because rain late Thursday drops temps EVEN COLDER this weekend. Some may not even see 60º... 50s for highs!

What To Expect:

Frosty nights ahead

Sunny afternoons

More seasonable mid-week

Rainy late week



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Nothing but sun, and cool temps. | High: 61º

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine. | High: 63º

Wednesday: Seventies!! | High: 72º

Thursday: PM showers. | High: 71º

Friday: Scattered (lake effect) showers. MUCH COLDER! | High: 52º

