FORECAST: Frosty & Snowy!

Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 26, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Severe Weather Threat has ended after a strong cold front moved through the area on Monday. Tuesday will be cloudy and much colder! Highs on Tuesday will struggle up to near 50 degrees.

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon and evening as another disturbance rolls over our region. Temperatures will be very cold and rain is expected to change over to snow tonight and into Wednesday. Snow is most likely in our northern and eastern communities. Accumulation looks to be less than 1-2'' for most. Meantime, it will be getting clearer in our western communities tonight. This mean frost is possible! A frost advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning.

It will stay chilly until the end of the work week. Stay warm! Temperatures do rebound back to the 60s this weekend!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Much colder Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Temps struggle to hit 50 degrees
  • Spotty PM Showers
  • Rain to snow tonight
  • Frost Advisory
  • Snow Lingers on Wednesday
  • Milder Weekend

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Much cooler with spotty rain. | High: 49º

Wednesday: Light rain/snow mix possible. Even colder. | High: 42º

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cool. | High: 48º

Friday: Cloud/sun mix. Milder. | High: 58º

