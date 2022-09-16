FORECAST: Get Ready for More Weekend Heat

CLEVELAND — The southerly wind shift is a sign of the warmer air that is to come... starting today! Hazy sunshine but highs still jump to near 80º. We're looking at middle 80s this weekend.

High school football stays dry Friday evening with temperatures falling to near 70 degrees during the games.

Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower and middle 80s. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!

We're dry until late Sunday night and into Monday.

What To Expect:

Warmer Friday

Muggier Saturday

Summer-like heat for Browns Sunday

Evening Rain on Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Still dry. Warming up.| High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 85º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer. Late rain.| High: 85º

