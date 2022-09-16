Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Get Ready for More Weekend Heat

WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
wews
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 05:38:25-04

CLEVELAND — The southerly wind shift is a sign of the warmer air that is to come... starting today! Hazy sunshine but highs still jump to near 80º. We're looking at middle 80s this weekend.

High school football stays dry Friday evening with temperatures falling to near 70 degrees during the games.

Saturday should see highs return to Summer-like levels in the lower and middle 80s. Browns Sunday looks warm & dry with highs in the middle 80s!

We're dry until late Sunday night and into Monday.

What To Expect:

  • Warmer Friday
  • Muggier Saturday
  • Summer-like heat for Browns Sunday
  • Evening Rain on Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Still dry. Warming up.| High: 80º

Saturday: More sunshine.| High: 85º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix, warmer. Late rain.| High: 85º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018