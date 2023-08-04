FORECAST: Gorgeous summer weekend on tap

CLEVELAND — Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke for Lorain, Medina, Cuyahoga, Summit, Portage, Lake, Geauga & Ashtabula Counties for Friday.

A weak cold front drops in on Friday. Expect just a few thundershowers here and there on Friday, mainly in our southern communities during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower & middle 80s again. A few more thundershowers are possible Sunday as well, especially late in the day. Monday has our best chance for rain and we will need to watch for strong to severe storms, mainly during the morning hours. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a slight risk for severe weather across the entire area on Monday.

What To Expect:



More heat/humidity building late week

A few storms Friday and Sunday

Mainly dry weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Humid with a few storms. | High: 83º

Saturday: Partly cloudy & looking dry. | High: 79º

Sunday: A few PM storms. | High: 85º

Monday: Storms likely. Could be strong/severe. | High: 80º

Tuesday: A few more storms. | High: 78º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter