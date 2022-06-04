FORECAST: Gorgeous Weekend Weather

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front slid through the aera overnight and made for a chilly start to your weekend! It will stay slightly slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s but it looks dry.
Outstanding weather is in store for most of the weekend. Plan on warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is possible on Sunday - mainly to the north. However, it still looks mainly dry with a better chance for rain and storms on Monday/Tuesday.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Cooler Saturday
- Warm again on Sunday
- Storms return Monday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cool.| High: 69º
Sunday: Not as cold. Partly sunny.| High: 80º
Monday: Few showers and storms.| High: 83º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter