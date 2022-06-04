Watch
FORECAST: Gorgeous Weekend Weather

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:54 AM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 08:54:39-04

CLEVELAND — A weak cold front slid through the aera overnight and made for a chilly start to your weekend! It will stay slightly slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s but it looks dry.

Outstanding weather is in store for most of the weekend. Plan on warmer weather on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A stray shower is possible on Sunday - mainly to the north. However, it still looks mainly dry with a better chance for rain and storms on Monday/Tuesday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Cooler Saturday
  • Warm again on Sunday
  • Storms return Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cool.| High: 69º

Sunday: Not as cold. Partly sunny.| High: 80º

Monday: Few showers and storms.| High: 83º

