FORECAST: Gradually rebounding with more rain and wind ahead

CLEVELAND — Ready for a thaw? It arrives today with a high near 40 followed by 50s Friday and 60s likely Saturday. That warmth comes with a lot of rain though. We're soaked late Friday through Saturday morning. I also expect damaging winds Saturday afternoon behind a strong cold front. Winds could gust to near 50 mph, especially near the lakeshore. Wind Advisories will likely be issued for parts of the area for Saturday.
Temps take another tumble for the second half of the weekend with a light lake effect mix possible for Sunday Browns game.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Closer to 40º Today
- 50s likely Friday, rain late
- Wet & mild, 60s early Saturday
- Much colder Sunday
DETAILED FORECAST
Thursday: Isolated rain/snow late in the day. A bit warmer.| High: 40º
Friday: Scattered rain showers. | High: 51º
Saturday: Rain likely early switching to a mix/snow later in the day. Windy.| High: 60º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cooler. | High: 45º
