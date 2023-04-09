Watch Now
FORECAST: Happy Easter SUNday!

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
EASTER
Posted at 7:46 AM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 08:07:44-04

CLEVELAND — It is a quiet, clear and chilly start to your Easter Sunday. We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s with sunny conditions and light winds. Highs will continue to climb into the 50s for most of NE Ohio this afternoon. Once again, the immediate lakeside will be cooler (think lower 50s) compared to inland communities where we could make a run for some 60s. We stay dry all Easter long.

Dry weather prevails this weekend with temps gradually continue to warm. Plan for temperatures to increase a couple of degrees each day. We could be pushing 80 degrees by the end of the week! I keep us dry through Friday, but it looks like the dry spell comes to an end by next weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Chilly Easter morning
  • Warmer inland - Near 60 and sunshine for Easter
  • Cooler lakeside - mid 50s
  • More warmth and sun for next week!

Daily Breakdown:

Easter Sunday: Sunny & warmer. | High: 56º

Monday: Temps continue to warm. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Still dry, temps building. | High: 67º

Wednesday: More sun and warmth. | High: 74º

Thursday: Dry and warmer. | High: 77º

Friday: Partly sunny & very warm! | High: 79º

