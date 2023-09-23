FORECAST: Happy Fall!

CLEVELAND — Happy Fall! Fall officially began this weekend at 2:50 am on Saturday! It will stay seasonally warm... highs in the middle 70s, lows in the 50s Saturday.

Tropical storm Ophelia made landfall in North Carolina Saturday morning. It will spread clouds into the area on Saturday and, perhaps, an isolated rain shower in our southern & eastern counties. Most of us will stay dry all weekend. It will also increase our winds! Expect gusts over 20 mph. The strongest winds will be along the lakeshore. A small craft advisory has been issued along with a beach hazard statement due to larger waves and a high risk for rip currents through Sunday night.

The Browns forecast is looking solid, too! Highs in the low to mid 70s with increasing clouds and breezy winds out of the northeast.

A few showers start to return by Monday into the middle of the week with seasonal temperatures

What To Expect:



High clouds Saturday

Breezy weekend

Bit hazy

Dry & mild for Browns Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: High clouds, hazy and breezy. | High: 73º

Sunday: Small rain chance, increasing clouds. | High: 70º

Monday: Cloudy skies. Isolated showers. | High: 70º

Tuesday: Cloudy skies. Few showers. | High: 69º

Wednesday: Scattered showers. | High: 68º

