FORECAST: Hazy Sunshine

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 8:36 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 08:36:32-04

CLEVELAND — Smoky and hazy skies have returned to NE Ohio due to wildfire smoke in our atmosphere. Air quality has dropped over the last few days and as of Saturday morning it is unhealthy for sensitive groups. If you have any breathing problems, limit your outdoor time and take it easy!

We are staying dry all weekend and warmer conditions will return to NE Ohio. Temperatures will slowly warm into the 70s on Saturday and around 80 for Father's Day. Summer officially begins next week and it is going to feel like it! Plan for slowly warming temperatures...potentially in the mid/upper 80s with limited rain chances next week.

What To Expect:

  • Hazy sky is back
  • Poorer air quality
  • Slowly warming for Fathers Day

  • Even Hotter Next Week

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Hazy sky. Warming.| High: 76º

Father's Day: Staying dry & warming up. | High: 80º

Juneteenth: Showers to south, warm. | High: 81º

Tuesday: Isolated T-showers possible.| High: 82º

Summer starts: Slim shot for storms. Even warmer.| High: 81º

