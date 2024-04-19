FORECAST: Heading into the weekend drier but also MUCH cooler

CLEVELAND — Expect a soggy Friday morning commute as a cold front moves through Northern Ohio. We should dry out by late morning, with a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the middle 50s to near 60 for the afternoon after a brief midday dip.
Find a warm coat for Friday night and Saturday. Lows Friday night will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise with partly cloudy skies. Chilly sunshine will be the rule on Saturday, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s. Grab a warm coat if you are headed to the Cavs Playoff Game Saturday Downtown.
I expect widespread inland FROST for Sunday morning with lows in the 30s. Sunday temperatures should recover in the middle 50s during the day with some sunshine.
What To Expect:
- T'showers Friday morning
- 50s Friday
- Cooler and windy Saturday
- A frosty Sunday morning
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Morning t-showers. Cooler after. | High: 57º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 49º
Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Seasonable. | High: 52º
Monday: Bit milder. | High: 60º
