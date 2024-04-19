FORECAST: Heading into the weekend drier but also MUCH cooler

CLEVELAND — Expect a soggy Friday morning commute as a cold front moves through Northern Ohio. We should dry out by late morning, with a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the middle 50s to near 60 for the afternoon after a brief midday dip.

Find a warm coat for Friday night and Saturday. Lows Friday night will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise with partly cloudy skies. Chilly sunshine will be the rule on Saturday, with high temperatures mainly in the 40s. Grab a warm coat if you are headed to the Cavs Playoff Game Saturday Downtown.

I expect widespread inland FROST for Sunday morning with lows in the 30s. Sunday temperatures should recover in the middle 50s during the day with some sunshine.

What To Expect:



T'showers Friday morning

50s Friday

Cooler and windy Saturday

A frosty Sunday morning

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Morning t-showers. Cooler after. | High: 57º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chilly. | High: 49º

Sunday: Cloud/sun mix. Seasonable. | High: 52º

Monday: Bit milder. | High: 60º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: