FORECAST: Heat building and fueling storms midweek

CLEVELAND — Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Tuesday. We should be able to bump our temperatures up into the 70-75 degrees range before a few isolated rain showers arrive for the evening hours. Wednesday stays warm. But, grab the rain gear. Scattered showers are likely in the morning. With a few stronger thunderstorms arriving after sunset.
Our next storm system will push through, dropping temps quite a bit the second half of the week and into the weekend.
What To Expect:
- Sunny & warm Tuesday
- Heavy rain Wednesday AM
- Stonger afternoon/evening storms Wednesday
- Big time cool down late week
Daily Breakdown:
Tuesday: Sunny before clouds return, warmer inland. | High: 67º
Wednesday: Warm & humid with two rounds of storms | High: 70º
Thursday: Drying out early, cooler. | High: 62º
Friday: Chilly showers. | High: 52º
