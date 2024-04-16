Watch Now
FORECAST: Heat building and fueling storms midweek

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 16, 2024
CLEVELAND — Sunshine will mix with a few clouds on Tuesday. We should be able to bump our temperatures up into the 70-75 degrees range before a few isolated rain showers arrive for the evening hours. Wednesday stays warm. But, grab the rain gear. Scattered showers are likely in the morning. With a few stronger thunderstorms arriving after sunset.
Our next storm system will push through, dropping temps quite a bit the second half of the week and into the weekend.

What To Expect:

  • Sunny & warm Tuesday
  • Heavy rain Wednesday AM
  • Stonger afternoon/evening storms Wednesday
  • Big time cool down late week

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Sunny before clouds return, warmer inland. | High: 67º

Wednesday: Warm & humid with two rounds of storms | High: 70º

Thursday: Drying out early, cooler. | High: 62º

Friday: Chilly showers. | High: 52º

