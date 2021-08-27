Watch
FORECAST: Heat, humidity and stray t-storms sticking around through the weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 4:57 AM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 05:45:27-04

CLEVELAND — The weather story isn't changing much through the weekend. Next week will be MUCH more comfortable. Still very warm but not nearly as hot as this week has been and will continue to be.

We're wrapping up the work week with upper 80s to near 90. Plan on a slight Lake Breeze this afternoon so Cleveland will stay closer to 87º with Akron near 90º. Heat indices will be in the lower and middle 90s everywhere.

That lake breeze may be enough to trigger a round of thunder late afternoon and into the evening. Could impact the beginning of Friday Night Football games but they'll fade closer to sunset. That'll be similar through the weekend also. Late day thunderstorms after intense heat & humidity.

Next week looks MUCH more seasonable with highs closer to 80º after a good shot at thunderstorms Monday.

We'll let you know about and severe warnings as the storms pop-up.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Summer heat & humidity rolling on
  • Very warm for Friday Night Football
  • Isolated late day t-storms
  • Staying hot & humid through the weekend
  • Isolated storms each day
  • Relief next week!

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Still hot, still humid with isolated t-storms. | High: 87º

Saturday: Still hot, still humid with isolated t-storms. | High: 91º

Sunday: Still hot, still humid with isolated t-storms. | High: 89º

Monday: Few storms. Not AS hot. | High: 82º

