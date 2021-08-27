FORECAST: Heat, humidity and stray t-storms sticking around through the weekend

CLEVELAND — The weather story isn't changing much through the weekend. Next week will be MUCH more comfortable. Still very warm but not nearly as hot as this week has been and will continue to be.

We're wrapping up the work week with upper 80s to near 90. Plan on a slight Lake Breeze this afternoon so Cleveland will stay closer to 87º with Akron near 90º. Heat indices will be in the lower and middle 90s everywhere.

That lake breeze may be enough to trigger a round of thunder late afternoon and into the evening. Could impact the beginning of Friday Night Football games but they'll fade closer to sunset. That'll be similar through the weekend also. Late day thunderstorms after intense heat & humidity.

Next week looks MUCH more seasonable with highs closer to 80º after a good shot at thunderstorms Monday.

We'll let you know about and severe warnings as the storms pop-up.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Summer heat & humidity rolling on

Very warm for Friday Night Football

Isolated late day t-storms

Staying hot & humid through the weekend

Isolated storms each day

Relief next week!

DETAILED FORECAST

Friday: Still hot, still humid with isolated t-storms. | High: 87º

Saturday: Still hot, still humid with isolated t-storms. | High: 91º

Sunday: Still hot, still humid with isolated t-storms. | High: 89º

Monday: Few storms. Not AS hot. | High: 82º

