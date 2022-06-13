FORECAST: Heat & humidity fueling STRONG storms this evening

CLEVELAND — This week is a wild one! Strong storms likely this evening after a gorgeous afternoon. Plan on CLE near 80º and Akron near 88º. That extra heat inland will be the fuel for STRONG storms. Plan on damaging winds and flooding rain starting toward the end of the PM Drive and closer to sunset. These storms will be building northwest of Ohio this afternoon before heading our way.

Significant wind damage likely on the leading edge of this complex of storms followed by flooding rain. Make sure you're prepared for power outages and have a way to stay informed as these storms roll through.

We dry out Tuesday morning and shift our focus to the heat. Wednesday looks like our hottest day we've had since LAST July. Middle 90s likely with heat index reading 100-105 or HIGHER. Thankfully it's only brief... Storms late Thursday are bringing MUCH cooelr air for the weekend. I'm talking 60s!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Back in the 80s this afternoon (much warmer inland)

Higher severe threat Monday night - early Tuesday

Temps soaring by the middle of the week, near records

Much cooler late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

Monday: Dry much of the day. Storms late could be severe with damaging wind.| High: 80º (88º in Akron)

Tuesday: Scattered rain & thunder early. | High: 85º

Wednesday: VERY hot & humid. Near record heat.| High: 95º (Heat index 105º)

Thursday: Stays hot, with a few strong pm storms.| High: 91º

Friday: Much cooler, drier. | High: 78º

