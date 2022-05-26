FORECAST: Heat & humidity fueling strong storms today

CLEVELAND — Gusty south winds should allow temperatures to climb top near 80 this afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy thru the day. An isolated shower or thunderstorms can't be ruled out during the afternoon. As the evening closes in, a cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms shift northeastward thru the area between 5 and 9 pm. A few of these storms could contain damaging winds above 50 mph.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then continue Thursday night and Friday morning before gradually tapering off Friday afternoon. Cooler air settles in Friday as well with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday's temperatures remain a bit below average between 67 and 73 degrees during the afternoon. A brief rain shower is possible Saturday morning with a cloud/sun mix expected during the afternoon.

That shot of cool air won't last. We're back to near 80 degrees on Sunday with dry weather settling in. Monday, more steamy weather arrives with highs in the middle and upper 80s and bright sunshine Memorial Day.

We're warming and drying through the holiday weekend with 80s likely for Memorial Day Monday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Scattered storms by late Thursday, a few could be severe

Scattered showers Friday

Drier, warmer weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

Thursday: Warm & breezy with scattered PM storms. Severe storms arriving toward evening.| High: 80º

Friday: Cloudy. Scattered light rain.| High: 76º

Saturday: Early showers. Drying and clearing out.| High: 67º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Dry & warmer.| High: 80º

Memorial Day: Tons of sun, warm & great for a picnic!| High: 87º

