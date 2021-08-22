Watch
FORECAST: Heat Increasing But Rain Chances Staying Low

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
Browns Forecast
Posted at 8:18 AM, Aug 22, 2021
CLEVELAND — Sunday's thunderstorm chances are slim. Isolated storms are possible after noon into the early evening hours. Most of us though will stay dry. Temperatures will rebound back into the middle to upper 80s with more humidity settling in during the day.

As of now, chances for major weather delays at the Sunday Browns game against the Giants look pretty slim.

As we move into next week, temperatures are expected to climb even more! We could be flirting with 90 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday!

We'll keep a close eye on it!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Very warm & humid on Sunday
  • Mainly dry on Sunday
  • 10% rain chance for Browns Sunday
  • Big heat, humidity next week

DETAILED FORECAST

Sunday: 10% rain chance for the Browns game. Still humid.| High: 86º

Monday: Slim storm chance. Gets hotter.| High: 87º

Tuesday: Heat builds. More humid too.| High: 88º

