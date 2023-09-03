FORECAST: Heat on full blast!

CLEVELAND — Temps have been gradually warming over the last few days and that doesn't change on Sunday! Plan for more heat & humidity to build in on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy again. Dew points are also climbing, so it will feel more humid outside. It will be hot and muggy on Monday with highs near 90 and it will feel like the low to mid 90s when factoring in the humidity.

Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row. We could potentially reach 90 degrees over the next few days. Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.

We look to stay dry for the next several days as well. A system will approach the area by middle of the week. A few storms will be possible and once a cold front slides through, temps will finally drop by the end of the week.

What To Expect:

Sun and clouds for Sunday

Humidity building for Sunday & Monday

Dry all weekend

Hot & humid for days

Cool down by the end of week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: A couple clouds but even hotter. | High: 88º

Labor Day: Hottest of the holiday weekend. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Stays hot. Mainly dry. | High: 88º

