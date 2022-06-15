FORECAST: Heat we haven't seen in YEARS

CLEVELAND — Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings have been issued for all of Northern Ohio for your Wednesday. For all intents and purposes, the forecast is the same everywhere: High temperatures in the middle 90s with "Feels-like" temperatures closer to 105 degrees. Find a way to stay cool!

It will be another hot and steamy day Thursday with highs near 90 and dewpoints still in the 70s. Thankfully it's only brief... A few storms with a cold front Thursday afternoon will bring relief & cooler air for the weekend. Those storms could once again be strong to severe so stay alert.

But this means pleasant weather for Father's Day weekend! It should be dry this weekend too! Enjoy!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Temps soaring next few days, records could be broken

More severe storms Thursday PM

Much cooler late week

Looking great for Father's Day

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: VERY hot & humid. Near record heat.| High: 97º (Heat index: 105º)

Thursday: Stays hot, with a few severe afternoon storms.| High: 91º

Friday: Some sunshine. Cooler, drier. | High: 78º

Saturday: More sunshine, mild. | High: 69º

Sunday: Perfect for Dad. | High: 72º

