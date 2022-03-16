FORECAST: Heating up

CLEVELAND — It is a chilly start to the day, but it will be warming quick as a southerly breezes return to the area Wednesday. This will allow temps to soar into the middle/upper 60s Wednesday and to near 70º Thursday. St. Patrick's Day is looking WARM & DRY for most of the day and area. A few stray showers are possible early on Thursday in our SE communities.

Rain chances return by Friday and Saturday accompanied by cooler temperatures just in time for your weekend plans.

We welcome the start of the spring season this Sunday at 11:33 am with cooler (although seasonable) temperatures.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Here comes Spring - begins Sunday, March 20th

Warmer weather again on Wednesday

Warmest weather this week expected for St. Patrick's Day

Better chance for rain Friday & Saturday

DETAILED FORECAST

Wednesday: Back to feeling like spring. Enjoy the warmth!| High: 65º

Thursday: Very warm with some sun! Enjoy!| High: 70º

Friday: Scattered rain showers and cooler temps. | High: 54º

Saturday: Scattered rain could mix with a few snow flakes.| High: 51º

