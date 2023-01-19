FORECAST: Heating up and fueling a line of (potentially) damaging storms

CLEVELAND — Drying out this morning with the majority of the day dry with some sunshine as warmer air surges in. Temperatures by mid-afternoon will be in the middle and upper 50s. Another cold front will approach from the west late Thursday afternoon and evening spreading in a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain damaging winds, especially west of Interstate 71.

Colder air wraps in behind the low for Friday. A few light snow showers are possible across the area with accumulations of up to an inch thru Friday.

A few light snow showers will continue east of Cleveland into Saturday morning. Temperatures stay seasonably cool with highs in the 30s.

Another storm system approaches from the south on Sunday. We are still working on the details right now... It could be a coup0le of inches of snow Sunday or a rain/snow mix with minimal snow totals into Monday. Stay tuned.

What To Expect:

Warmer with some sun

Mild highs in the 50s

Strong storms likely Thursday evening

A few storms with damaging winds

Light snow possible Friday

More rain and/or snow for Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: SEVERE STORM ALERT! Some sunshine & warmer. Strong storms late PM.| High: 54º

Friday: Blustery with a few snow showers.| High: 35º

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Seasonal. | High: 36º

Sunday: Rain or wet snow. | High: 36º

