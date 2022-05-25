FORECAST: Heating up and fueling storms

CLEVELAND — We've been talking about our midweek warm-up... and it's here! Temps pushing to almost 80 this afternoon and into the lower 80s Thursday. That warmth isn't alone though. Humidity is on the rise, also. That humidity is leading to t-storms. Can't rule out a few west of CLE today with a much better shot Thursday. Today's storms could have brief downpours and an occasional rumble. Tomorrow's storms will be stronger and impact more of us. Plan on a line of potentially damaging storms Thursday afternoon.

By Friday it's just scattered rain showers as cooler air settles in. That shot of cool air won't last. We're back into the 70s Sunday with 80s and bright sunshine Memorial Day Monday.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Even warmer Wednesday with temps 75 to 80 degrees

A few thundershowers west

Scattered storms Thursday, a few could be severe

Scattered showers Friday

Drier, warmer weekend ahead

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. | High: 79º

Thursday: Warm & breezy with scattered strong PM storms.| High: 82º

Friday: Cloudy. Scattered light rain.| High: 74º

Saturday: Early showers. Drying and clearing out.| High: 68º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Dry & warmer.| High: 78º

Memorial Day: Tons of sun, warm & great for a picnic!| High: 86º

