FORECAST: Heating up for LDW!

CLEVELAND — Now that August is over, Meteorologist Summer is over, too. That doesn't mean summer heat is gone... It's only getting started.

Temperatures will begin to climb Saturday. We should see highs in the middle 80s during the afternoon. A lake breeze may keep our shoreline communities a bit cooler. A weak upper level disturbance will slide across the area Saturday & Saturday night. The air at the surface is very dry, so I expect only scattered clouds during the day and evening.

More heat & humidity builds in on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy again. It will be hot and muggy on Monday with highs near 90.

Cleveland has only hit 90º once this year... we've also had a few 89s but not all in a row.

Drink water, find the shade and don't over exert yourself.

Heating up Saturday

Patchy clouds move in for the afternoon

Humidity building for Sunday & Monday

Dry all weekend

Daily Breakdown:

Saturday: Super sunny & breezy. | High: 85º

Sunday: A couple clouds but even hotter. | High: 88º

Labor Day: Hottest of the holiday weekend. | High: 89º

Tuesday: Heat rolling on. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Stays hot. Mainly dry. | High: 88º

