FORECAST: Heating up for Memorial Day

CLEVELAND — A warm front moved north through the area early this morning and has set the stage for much warmer weather Sunday & Monday. After a cool start to Sunday, highs will climb back into the 80s for the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and dry weather. It's great weather for outdoor activities, but be sure to take breaks from the sun and stay hydrated!
Monday is warmer and muggy with highs in the middle and upper 80s and hazy sunshine all day long Memorial Day. The hottest day looks to be on Tuesday with temperatures flirting with 90 degrees and even potentially breaking some records!
Rain and storms hold off until mid-week with a strong cold front moving toward NE Ohio on Wednesday. Showers and storms will be likely both on Wednesday and Thursday. We will be watching for any severe potential over the next days with that system. We will end the week cooler.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Drying out for the rest of the holiday weekend
- Drier, warmer for Sunday
- Closing in on 90 degrees starting Memorial Day Monday
- Close to record high temperatures Tuesday
- Storms return Wednesday PM
- Falling temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Dry & warmer.| High: 82º
Memorial Day: Tons of sun, warm & great for a picnic!| High: 87º
Tuesday: Hazy, hot, humid. Stay hydrated!| High: 89º
Wednesday: Storms return. Not as hot.| High: 80º
Thursday: Rain and storms. Falling temperatures.| High: 70º
