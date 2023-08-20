FORECAST: Heating up today!

CLEVELAND — Heat continues to build on Sunday. Plan for highs in the mid to upper 80s! A couple spots may touch 90 degrees. It will be more humid too - especially on Monday. Summer is not over yet!

Skies will be hazy, due to more wildfire smoke from Canada returning, most of the smoke will be aloft, but we will continue to monitor air quality over the next few days. A weak cold front will slide through on Monday, but the rain chances look very low. You will likely notice more clouds tomorrow though!

Rain chances are limited until the middle and end of the work week/next weekend

What To Expect:

Heat building

Close to 90 degrees on Sunday

More clouds on Monday

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: Warming up & staying dry. Hazy skies. | High: 89º

Monday: Super warm and humid. | High: 84º

Tuesday: Mainly dry. Less humid | High: 80º

Wednesday: More clouds. Touch warmer. | High: 85º

Thursday: Stray shower. More clouds. Hot. | High: 90º

Friday: Few T-showers. | High: 85º

