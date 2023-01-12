FORECAST: Heavy rain and thunder before temps crash and snow takes over

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a couple seasons in 24 hours. We're in the 40s/50s through midday with HEAVY rain. Plan on up to 1" of rain in a couple hours which could lead to localized flooding. Watch low water crossings and flood prone areas.

Thunderstorms pushing east and out of Ohio this afternoon as temps CRASH. We're dropping into the 30s for most spots by sunset with everyone near freezing by midnight. That means lingering rain will mix over to snow overnight with accumulating snow by Friday morning. Plan on a couple inches by sunrise with a few more through the day. Highest snow totals will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland thanks to lake enhancement from the still ice-free Lake Erie.

Snow shutting down late Friday night with a drier, much calmer weekend on tap.

What To Expect:

Dense morning fog

Heavy midday rain - localized flooding possible

Temps crashing this afternoon/evening

Rain changing to snow overnight

Shovelable snow for many Friday



Daily Breakdown:

Thursday: AM Fog, midday t-storms, afternoon temp drop changing the rain to snow overnight. Windy! | High: 48º

Friday: Scattered snow showers. Blustery.| High: 32º

Saturday: Cold but dry with a gradual clearing. | High: 30º

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 39º

Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain possible late.| High: 45º

Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 49º

