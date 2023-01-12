FORECAST: Heavy rain and thunder before temps crash and snow takes over

CLEVELAND — Get ready for a couple seasons in 24 hours. We're in the 40s/50s through midday with HEAVY rain. Plan on up to 1" of rain in a couple hours which could lead to localized flooding. Watch low water crossings and flood prone areas.
Thunderstorms pushing east and out of Ohio this afternoon as temps CRASH. We're dropping into the 30s for most spots by sunset with everyone near freezing by midnight. That means lingering rain will mix over to snow overnight with accumulating snow by Friday morning. Plan on a couple inches by sunrise with a few more through the day. Highest snow totals will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland thanks to lake enhancement from the still ice-free Lake Erie.
Snow shutting down late Friday night with a drier, much calmer weekend on tap.
What To Expect:
- Dense morning fog
- Heavy midday rain - localized flooding possible
- Temps crashing this afternoon/evening
- Rain changing to snow overnight
- Shovelable snow for many Friday
Daily Breakdown:
Thursday: AM Fog, midday t-storms, afternoon temp drop changing the rain to snow overnight. Windy! | High: 48º
Friday: Scattered snow showers. Blustery.| High: 32º
Saturday: Cold but dry with a gradual clearing. | High: 30º
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Not as Cold. | High: 39º
Monday: Mostly cloudy & warmer with rain possible late.| High: 45º
Tuesday: Scattered rain likely. | High: 49º
