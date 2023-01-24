FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday

CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!

More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.

Have a great one NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

Heavy snow Wednesday AM

Changing to rain Wednesday midday

More scattered snow Thursday AM

Clipper late Friday/early Saturday

More rain & wet snow for Sunday



Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Minor accumulations possible. | High: 35º

Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 39º

Thursday: Scattered AM snow showers. PM flurries. Cold & windy. | High: 33º

Friday: Isolated snow showers. Cold. | High: 32º

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Seasonal. | High: 37º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: