Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Heavy snow and strong winds impacting Northeast Ohio on Wednesday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
WeatherShareSnapShot.jpg
Posted at 5:48 AM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 05:53:33-05

CLEVELAND — We're not bad today... seasonable temps and a light breeze... Keep the coats though because seasonable is mid-30s!

More unsettled weather moves in for the middle and end of the work week, as our next storm system moves in. As of right now, we expect a burst of snow to move in from the south during the morning rush on Wednesday. This could amount to a quick 2-4 inches of snow, making travel during the morning very slipper. Rain showers move for Wednesday afternoon and evening as warmer air wraps in around the low pressure system. Highs will top off around 40. Colder air will begin to move in Wednesday night, along with more snow showers on Thursday and Friday, as temperatures drop to around Freezing for highs as we end the work week.

Have a great one NE Ohio!

What To Expect:

  • Heavy snow Wednesday AM
  • Changing to rain Wednesday midday
  • More scattered snow Thursday AM
  • Clipper late Friday/early Saturday
  • More rain & wet snow for Sunday

Daily Breakdown:

Tuesday: Minor accumulations possible. | High: 35º

Wednesday: Rain and snow. Blustery. | High: 39º

Thursday: Scattered AM snow showers. PM flurries. Cold & windy. | High: 33º

Friday: Isolated snow showers. Cold. | High: 32º

Saturday: Scattered snow showers. Seasonal. | High: 37º

Sunday: Rain/Snow Showers. Seasonal. |High: 35º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018