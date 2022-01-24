FORECAST: Here comes another clipper bringing more snow

CLEVELAND — Ready for more snow?! Plan on another 1" to 3" for most of us through today. Another fast moving Clipper arriving this morning bringing accumulating snow area-wide. May get in on some heavier snow this evening and overnight with lake effect in the Primary Snowbelt. Likely another 2 - 4" through Tuesday where those snow bands set up.
Today's clipper is followed by more cold. Winter cold is here and staying here all week long. We're dipping back into the single digits at night and only teens during the day. We're back NEAR the 30s Thursday but that's it. Another clipper Friday brings more snow and another blast of cold air. Keep the layers and give yourself PLENTY of time to get from point A to B. Roads will have ice on them and temps will stay frigid most of the week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Icy Start to the day
- Another clipper today
- Another blast of cold air this week
- Another clipper late week
- Another cold blast after that!
DETAILED FORECAST
Monday: Widespread 1 - 3" with another clipper today.| High: 27º
Tuesday: Brutal cold with lake effect snow east.| High: 19º
Wednesday: Even colder with isolated lake effect snow.| High: 18º
Thursday: Brief jump in temps before more snow late. | High: 27º
Friday: Another clipper bringing snow. | High: 25º
