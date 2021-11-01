FORECAST: Here comes the chill

CLEVELAND — Monday with be cool with highs near 50 and partly sunny skies. Most areas should stay dry.

Even colder air rolls in Tuesday with highs hanging out in the 40s. Few lake effect rain showers may mix with a few snowflakes by Tuesday night up around the snow belt.

Wednesday will be chilly again with another shot at a light wintry mix late and temperatures near freezing. Get the cold weather gear ready!

FORECAST HEADLINE

Nice day Monday, seasonably cool

Colder air later this week could mean first frost, freeze & flakes for some

DETAILED FORECAST

Monday: Chilly but drier. | High: 50º

Tuesday: Stray rain showers may mix with light snow late. Even cooler. | High: 48º

Wednesday: Few lake effect rain showers. Light mix possible late. Even cooler. | High: 46º

