FORECAST: Here comes the sun and more seasonable temps

CLEVELAND — Sunshine helping us rebound after a chilly start to the week. We're looking really good today. Closer to more seasonable temps, too. Plan on middle 60s today with a light south breeze. Tonight won't be as chilly either... We can thank the clouds for that!

The clouds rolling in this evening will eventually lead to rain. Showers rolling in around midnight and lingering through the morning commute. Plan on ponding on the roads for the first half of the day. Second half of the day looks much drier.

Friday looks dry also with highs back in the middle 60s. Enjoy that because Saturday looks like a SOAKER. Much wetter, cooler and breezier weather coming our way!

What To Expect:



More sun today

More seasonal

Rain Thursday morning

Great Friday

Soaked weekend ahead

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Warmer with TONS of sunshine.| High: 65º

Thursday: Morning rain followed by late day sun.| High: 61º

Friday: Warming up nicely with sun.| High: 64º

Saturday: Waves of rain likely, cool & breezy.| High: 60º

Sunday: Lake effect rain showers likely.| High: 55º

