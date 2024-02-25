FORECAST: Here comes the warmth!

CLEVELAND — After a frigid day on Saturday, temperatures will begin to rebound back into the mid to upper 40s on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Winds will be on the breezy side, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 at times. The strongest winds look to occur during the afternoon. A quick disturbance will bring more clouds today and an isolated shower this evening and early Monday. Most will stay dry.

Monday gets even warmer with temps climbing into the 50s!

The final week of February will be an active one. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s through Wednesday. Rain chances will be fairly isolated on Monday, with a slight uptick during the day on Tuesday. More widespread rain and even storms will begin to move in late Tuesday into Wednesday. Stronger storms/wind gusts will be a possibility, especially Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Colder air will once again move in for the final day of February, but it will be temporary. March will begin like a lamb with highs in the 50s.

What To Expect:

Clouds return tonight/Sunday

Milder temps & breezy on Sunday

Small evening rain chance

Big rebound next week

60s for Tuesday

Plan for storms on Tuesday

Daily Breakdown

Sunday: More Clouds. Breezy & Warmer. | High: 48º

Monday: Temps climb. Isolated shower. | High: 57º

Tuesday: Warmer. Showers & Storms late. | High: 64º

Wednesday: Showers & Storms. Falling afternoon temps. | High: 58º

Thursday: Few snow showers early. Much colder. | High: 35º

Friday: And warmer again. Partly cloudy. | High: 50º

