FORECAST: Here's the winter cold we knew we had coming

CLEVELAND — The cold will continue into the new work week, with highs around 40 through the afternoon on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. We will see drier conditions, briefly, on Monday. More rain & wet snow will move in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.
Even colder air will filter in for the end of the work weekend into the start of next weekend. Some lake effect rain/snow showers are also possible on Thursday. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s by Friday and Saturday, along with lows in the low to mid 20s! Brrr!
Stay warm everyone!
What To Expect:
- Winter Coats Needed Monday and beyond
- Rain & wet snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday
- Drying out late week
- Even colder by the weekend
Daily Breakdown:
Monday: Cloudy and cold.| High: 40º
Tuesday: Scattered rain with wet snow flakes mixing in.| High: 40º
Wednesday: Lake effect mix likely.| High: 41º
Thursday: Cold with isolated lake effect east.| High: 38º
Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º
