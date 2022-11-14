FORECAST: Here's the winter cold we knew we had coming

CLEVELAND — The cold will continue into the new work week, with highs around 40 through the afternoon on Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. We will see drier conditions, briefly, on Monday. More rain & wet snow will move in Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Even colder air will filter in for the end of the work weekend into the start of next weekend. Some lake effect rain/snow showers are also possible on Thursday. Highs will fall into the mid to upper 30s by Friday and Saturday, along with lows in the low to mid 20s! Brrr!

Stay warm everyone!

What To Expect:

Winter Coats Needed Monday and beyond

Rain & wet snow possible Tuesday into Wednesday

Drying out late week

Even colder by the weekend



Daily Breakdown:

Monday: Cloudy and cold.| High: 40º

Tuesday: Scattered rain with wet snow flakes mixing in.| High: 40º

Wednesday: Lake effect mix likely.| High: 41º

Thursday: Cold with isolated lake effect east.| High: 38º

Friday: Even colder. | High: 32º

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Cold.| High: 31º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: