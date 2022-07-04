Watch Now
FORECAST: Hot 4th of July with storms holding off until tonight

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:53 AM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 05:53:59-04

CLEVELAND — Heat continuing to build for the 4th. We're hot today with highs near 90º. Thankfully the humidity isn't building as quickly... tomorrow's 90s will feel so much hotter thanks to the humidity.

That humidity will also fuel storms. Our next round of storms rolls in tonight, after fireworks, and into Tuesday. We should dry out for most of Tuesday as temps SOAR. Plan on more storms late Tuesday and through much of Wednesday. The bright side to more storms is more relief from the heat. We're in the 80s the rest of the work week with 70s this weekend! Nice break from the early week heat.

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Bright & hot today
  • Clouds rolling in late
  • Storms likely overnight into Tuesday
  • Even more heat Tuesday fueling stronger late day storms
  • Wetter late week and not as hot

DETAILED FORECAST:

4th of July: Lots of sun & hotter. More clouds with rain late Monday night.| High: 89º

Tuesday: Storms increasing and a few could be strong to severe. Not quite as hot.| High: 90º

Wednesday: Scattered storms. | High: 80º

Thursday: A few storms. | High: 84º

Friday: A few storms. | High: 81º

