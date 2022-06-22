Watch
FORECAST: Hot and even steamier with a few storms likely

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 5:07 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 05:07:26-04

CLEVELAND — We stay hot and a bit muggier on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. The morning looks dry with a few isolated thunderstorms popping along a cold front sliding south thru the area during the afternoon. The best chance for rain tomorrow is in our southern counties. Temps are only in the 70s Thursday before another rebound late week.

Enjoy the rest of your fantastic week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

  • Another scorcher today
  • A few afternoon storms
  • Briefly cooler Thursday
  • Hot again for the weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

Wednesday: Still hot with a few (strong) pm storms.| High: 92º

Thursday: Sun returns along with cooler temps. | High: 77º

Friday: Bright & warm, seasonable! | High: 82º

Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º

Sunday: Few PM storms. | High: 85º

