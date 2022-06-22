CLEVELAND — We stay hot and a bit muggier on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees. The morning looks dry with a few isolated thunderstorms popping along a cold front sliding south thru the area during the afternoon. The best chance for rain tomorrow is in our southern counties. Temps are only in the 70s Thursday before another rebound late week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Another scorcher today
- A few afternoon storms
- Briefly cooler Thursday
- Hot again for the weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
Wednesday: Still hot with a few (strong) pm storms.| High: 92º
Thursday: Sun returns along with cooler temps. | High: 77º
Friday: Bright & warm, seasonable! | High: 82º
Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º
Sunday: Few PM storms. | High: 85º
