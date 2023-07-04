FORECAST: Hot grills, hot dogs, hot fireworks and hot temps for the Fourth of July

CLEVELAND — Heating up with only limited storms Tuesday. That's GREAT news for our Independence Day celebrations. Plan on a hot, humid and relatively storm-free day. I can't rule out a stray storm, but most of us are good!

More heat builds on Wednesday, as highs approach 90! Won't last too long though, as another front moves in for the afternoon Thursday. It will bring more rain and storms to the region, along with cooler air to wrap up the week.

What To Expect:



Warm & very muggy

Stray storm on the 4th

Big heat mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Independence Day: Stray storm warm & humid. Partly Cloudy| High: 85º

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot!| High: 90º

Thursday: Scattered storms. Warm.| High: 85º

Friday: Isolated showers/storms. Cooler.| High: 75º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter