Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Hot grills, hot dogs, hot fireworks and hot temps for the Fourth of July

Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
slot0.jpg
Posted at 6:20 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 06:20:45-04

CLEVELAND — Heating up with only limited storms Tuesday. That's GREAT news for our Independence Day celebrations. Plan on a hot, humid and relatively storm-free day. I can't rule out a stray storm, but most of us are good!

More heat builds on Wednesday, as highs approach 90! Won't last too long though, as another front moves in for the afternoon Thursday. It will bring more rain and storms to the region, along with cooler air to wrap up the week.

What To Expect:

  • Warm & very muggy
  • Stray storm on the 4th
  • Big heat mid-week

Daily Breakdown:

Independence Day: Stray storm warm & humid. Partly Cloudy| High: 85º

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot!| High: 90º

Thursday: Scattered storms. Warm.| High: 85º

Friday: Isolated showers/storms. Cooler.| High: 75º

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warmer. | High: 80º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple
Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018