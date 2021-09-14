FORECAST: Hot & humid before tonight's thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Temps soaring to near 90º! Sunshine working together with a gusty southwest wind really helping the heat roll in. It'll all be hanging around for 1 day. Tonight's cold front will sweep through bringing in MUCH cooler air. That also means thunderstorms.

Plan on strong to potentially damaging thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday. Damaging wind and frequent lightning is the biggest threat as the storms roll in. That focus changes to localized flooding through Wednesday though. Less wind but still active.

We dry out late Wednesday and start the rebound. Going from 70s Wednesday afternoon back into the 80s late week.

FORECAST HEADLINES

Winds picking up, gusts to 30mph

Temps soaring to near 90º

Thunderstorms overnight

Scattered storms likely Wednesday

DETAILED FORECAST

Tuesday: Breezy and HOT fueling overnight T'storms. Windy PM. | High: 90º

Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. cooler. | High: 72º

Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 80º

Friday: Mostly sunny. | High: 84º

Saturday: Lots of sun. | High: 85º

Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 86º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team: