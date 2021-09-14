FORECAST: Hot & humid before tonight's thunderstorms

CLEVELAND — Temps soaring to near 90º! Sunshine working together with a gusty southwest wind really helping the heat roll in. It'll all be hanging around for 1 day. Tonight's cold front will sweep through bringing in MUCH cooler air. That also means thunderstorms.
Plan on strong to potentially damaging thunderstorms overnight into early Wednesday. Damaging wind and frequent lightning is the biggest threat as the storms roll in. That focus changes to localized flooding through Wednesday though. Less wind but still active.
We dry out late Wednesday and start the rebound. Going from 70s Wednesday afternoon back into the 80s late week.
FORECAST HEADLINES
- Winds picking up, gusts to 30mph
- Temps soaring to near 90º
- Thunderstorms overnight
- Scattered storms likely Wednesday
DETAILED FORECAST
Tuesday: Breezy and HOT fueling overnight T'storms. Windy PM. | High: 90º
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms. cooler. | High: 72º
Thursday: Mostly sunny. | High: 80º
Friday: Mostly sunny. | High: 84º
Saturday: Lots of sun. | High: 85º
Sunday: More sunshine. | High: 86º
