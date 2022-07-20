CLEVELAND — It will be hot again on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach up to the low 90s. Showers and thunderstorm are possible during the late afternoon & evening. A few of those storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated weak tornado.
Temps are a bit cooler for Thursday before another surge of heat late week and a few more storms for the weekend.
Have a great week!
What To Expect:
- Here comes the heat
- Strong to severe storms Wednesday evening
- Not quite as humid Thursday
Daily Breakdown:
Wednesday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & muggy. Plan on strong (damaging) late PM storms. | High: 91º
Thursday: Not as humid. Mostly sunny. | High: 87º
Friday: Slim shot at t-showers late, hot again. | High: 89º
Saturday: Isolated storms. | High: 89º
Sunday: Few storms. | High: 87º
Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter