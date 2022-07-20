CLEVELAND — It will be hot again on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach up to the low 90s. Showers and thunderstorm are possible during the late afternoon & evening. A few of those storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and an isolated weak tornado.

Temps are a bit cooler for Thursday before another surge of heat late week and a few more storms for the weekend.

Have a great week!

What To Expect:

Here comes the heat

Strong to severe storms Wednesday evening

Not quite as humid Thursday

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & muggy. Plan on strong (damaging) late PM storms. | High: 91º

Thursday: Not as humid. Mostly sunny. | High: 87º

Friday: Slim shot at t-showers late, hot again. | High: 89º

Saturday: Isolated storms. | High: 89º

Sunday: Few storms. | High: 87º

