CLEVELAND — Rest of the weekend will be warm, humid and active! Waves of storms are possible on Sunday. Potentially a few strong storms early Sunday with a higher threat for strong to severe storms Sunday evenin. Storms could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, frequent lightning and isolated tornadoes. Stay weather aware this weekend and keep checking in with the Power of 5 Weather Team.

Showers and storms will linger into Monday morning, but come to an end by the afternoon. Following a cold front, temperatures Monday and Tuesday look cooler and more seasonable.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

What To Expect:

Toasty and humid Sunday

Scattered storms early Sunday

Better storm chances late Sunday (After 4 pm)

Some storms could be severe

Not as hot next week

Daily Breakdown:

Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Hot & humid with a few early am storms and scattered late day storms. | High: 91º

Monday: Lingering storms early. Not as hot. | High: 79º

Tuesday: Drying out, cooler temps. | High: 80º

Wednesday: Spotty storms. | High: 84º

