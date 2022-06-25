CLEVELAND — We are heating up!

Hot weather returns on Saturday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and humidity begins to climb. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day as well. Showers will be possible late on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

A few showers are possible early and Sunday will be warm again and STICKY! However, another cold front is expected to bring scattered showers and storms during Sunday afternoon/evening. This is especially true along and east of I-71. A few storms could contain damaging wind gusts as well as slow moving storms leading to flooding.

Storms will be followed by briefly cooler temps early next week. Those temps will warm right back up by the end of the work week!

FORECAST HEADLINES

Hot again Saturday afternoon

Humidity builds

Few showers overnight/Sunday AM

Showers and storms Sunday PM

Watching for strong storms on Sunday

Cooler by Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Saturday: Sunny and hot! | High: 90º

Sunday: SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE! Few PM storms with cold front. Still warm & more humid. | High: 88º

Monday: Drier and cooler. | High: 74º

Tuesday: Quiet and cool! | High: 80º

