FORECAST: Hot & sweaty today with storms returning this weekend

CLEVELAND — Friday morning will start off dry, but the rain and storm chance is not zero for tomorrow. Plus, the Browns have a preseason game Friday evening here in Cleveland. A few storms will be possible Friday evening. We will keep you posted on potential impacts from this activity. Plan on waves of rain through Friday night and all of Saturday before drying out Sunday. Still plenty of dry weekend time!
Enjoy it because early next week rain returns again... and much cooler temps roll in behind it. I'm talking middle-70s for highs!
What To Expect:
- Few more storms Friday afternoon/evening
- Waves of rain Saturday
- Some strong/severe storms
- Dry Sunday
- Cool & wet next week
Daily Breakdown:
Friday: Couple PM Storms. | High: 84º
Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 86º
Sunday: Isolated t-shower late. | High: 80º
Monday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 77º
Tuesday: Rain lingers. Bit cool. | High: 75º
