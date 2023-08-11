Watch Now
FORECAST: Hot & sweaty today with storms returning this weekend

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:09 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 06:09:28-04

CLEVELAND — Friday morning will start off dry, but the rain and storm chance is not zero for tomorrow. Plus, the Browns have a preseason game Friday evening here in Cleveland. A few storms will be possible Friday evening. We will keep you posted on potential impacts from this activity. Plan on waves of rain through Friday night and all of Saturday before drying out Sunday. Still plenty of dry weekend time!

Enjoy it because early next week rain returns again... and much cooler temps roll in behind it. I'm talking middle-70s for highs!

What To Expect:

  • Few more storms Friday afternoon/evening
  • Waves of rain Saturday
  • Some strong/severe storms
  • Dry Sunday
  • Cool & wet next week

Daily Breakdown:

Friday: Couple PM Storms. | High: 84º

Saturday: Scattered t-showers. | High: 86º

Sunday: Isolated t-shower late. | High: 80º

Monday: Rain and storms likely. | High: 77º

Tuesday: Rain lingers. Bit cool. | High: 75º

