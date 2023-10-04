FORECAST: HOTober is winding down after one more sunny, hot day

CLEVELAND — Hot October or Hotober is winding down... Relief is on the way. We're pushing mid-80s again today with a TON of sun. High clouds filter back into our sky through the afternoon but we're saying dry until tomorrow.

Those clouds will blanket in the heat from today. Meaning tonight we only drop into the 60s. Super muggy start to Thursday. We'll jump back to near 80º before the rain starts falling early afternoon. Temps start falling then also. That'll happen earliest west of CLE and latest east of CLE.

Plan on a few showers through the afternoon with more widespread, steadier rain overnight into Friday. Temps continue to fall as we wrap up the work week on the wet side. Only 60s for highs Friday and 50s Starting Saturday through much of next week.

The relief is around the corner!

What To Expect:



Super sunny again today

Super warm again today

Clouds lead to rain Thursday

Soaked early Friday

Much cooler air settling in

Daily Breakdown:

Wednesday: Bright & hot. | High: 84º

Thursday: More clouds with rain rolling in. | High: 80º

Friday: Scattered rain and cooler. | High: 67º

Saturday: Scattered rain and much cooler. | High: 57º

Sunday: Lake effect showers and chilly. | High: 53º

