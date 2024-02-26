FORECAST: Incredible Monday followed by a wild ride this week

CLEVELAND — Today is by far the PICK day of the week. Enjoy it! Plan on sun and a light south breeze teaming up for a warm one. Cleveland looking at 62º for a high. We may be a couple degrees warmer Tuesday, but don't let that fool you... the day isn't better. We're starting out with scattered t-showers. We're wet early before drying out midday. That midday dry time will be warm with a gusty south wind. Gusts could hit 30mph helping the temps jump into the middle 60s.

All the heat & humidity will fuel our next round of thunderstorms. Those storms roll in around sunset and linger overnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are the main threats. Damage is possible with the strongest storms but not likely widespread.

As those storms fade, the temps will start to drop. And drop quickly. We'll go from the upper 50s early Wednesday to near freezing by the afternoon. Almost a 30º drop in a matter of a couple hours across Ohio. That also means rain changes to snow. Plan ahead!

What To Expect:



Incredibly nice today

Rain early Tuesday

Warm & windy midday Tuesday

Strong storms late Tuesday

Temps CRASH Wednesday

Rain changing to snow Wednesday

Daily Breakdown

Monday: Bright & incredibly warm. | High: 62º

Tuesday: Morning rain followed by stronger evening storms. | High: 64º

Wednesday: Temps CRASHING with rain changing to snow. | High: 36º

Thursday: Cold & breezy with isolated Lake Effect snow. | High: 35º

Friday: Starting to rebound. | High: 51º

