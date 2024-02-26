FORECAST: Incredible Monday followed by a wild ride this week

CLEVELAND — Today is by far the PICK day of the week. Enjoy it! Plan on sun and a light south breeze teaming up for a warm one. Cleveland looking at 62º for a high. We may be a couple degrees warmer Tuesday, but don't let that fool you... the day isn't better. We're starting out with scattered t-showers. We're wet early before drying out midday. That midday dry time will be warm with a gusty south wind. Gusts could hit 30mph helping the temps jump into the middle 60s.
All the heat & humidity will fuel our next round of thunderstorms. Those storms roll in around sunset and linger overnight. Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning are the main threats. Damage is possible with the strongest storms but not likely widespread.
As those storms fade, the temps will start to drop. And drop quickly. We'll go from the upper 50s early Wednesday to near freezing by the afternoon. Almost a 30º drop in a matter of a couple hours across Ohio. That also means rain changes to snow. Plan ahead!
What To Expect:
- Incredibly nice today
- Rain early Tuesday
- Warm & windy midday Tuesday
- Strong storms late Tuesday
- Temps CRASH Wednesday
- Rain changing to snow Wednesday
Daily Breakdown
Monday: Bright & incredibly warm. | High: 62º
Tuesday: Morning rain followed by stronger evening storms. | High: 64º
Wednesday: Temps CRASHING with rain changing to snow. | High: 36º
Thursday: Cold & breezy with isolated Lake Effect snow. | High: 35º
Friday: Starting to rebound. | High: 51º
